Black Tusk Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, December 29, 2022 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced private placements. See press releases dated November 15, 2022 and December 5, 2022.

The Company issued 4,273,532 flow-through units ("FT Units") in the closing of this second tranche for gross proceeds of $260,411.92. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share plus one-half of one whole warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.10 for two years.

The Company also issued 1,550,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $77,500. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share plus one-half of one whole warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.075 for two years.

In connection with these offerings, the Company has paid finder's fees of up to 10% cash, 5% compensation shares and 4% Warrants on the same terms as the private placements.

The securities issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the offering will be for flow-through qualifying mineral exploration expenditures and general working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement

