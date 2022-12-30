West Red Lake Gold Closes $500,000 Flow Through Financing

Toronto, December 30, 2022 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it completed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Shares") for aggregated gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

The Company issued 10,000,000 Shares on a "flow- through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $0.05 per Share for aggregated gross proceeds of $500,000.

Gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenditures on its 3,100 hectare West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finders fees in the form of 800,000 common shares priced at $0.05 to Accilent Capital Management Inc., an insider of the Company who participated in the Offering through fees and as a subscriber of Shares through its affiliate Pavilion Flow-Through L.P.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com.

