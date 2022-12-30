Fokus Mining Grant Options

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) announces that its Board of Directors granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 2,300,000 common shares to Fokus' Directors, Officers and one consultant. The exercise price of the options is $0.08 per share, which is higher of the closing price of Fokus' common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday December 29, 2022. The options vest immediately and will expire in five years, for the options granted to Directors and Officers, and will expire in two years for the options granted to the consultant. The options were granted under Fokus' Stock Option Plan.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

