Lake Winn Resources Corp. Commences work on Lithium, Tantalum, Caesium pegmatite, Little Nahanni LI Property, Northwest Territories

Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR.H) (Frankfurt: 82A2) (WKN: A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration on its Little Nahanni Claims in the NT.

The claims cover the southern half of the Little Nahanni LTC pegmatite swarm that have been traced over a combined length of 13 km in mountainous terrain that is deeply incised by several east- or west-facing cirques. The sampled portions of the dyke swarms are up to 52.60 m wide. Each dyke swarm contains multiple dykes that range from 0.2 to 10 m in width. The dykes strike northerly and have near vertical dips. They are well exposed on cirque walls, but most of these areas are too steep to sample. Fortunately, relatively continuous bedrock exposures are accessible at the base of cliffs on the north and south side of cirques. Cirque floors are covered by overburden.

The company has commenced the following work in preparation for a drill program planned for the summer of 2023.

The work includes.

1. Permitting

2. An Archeology study.

3. A helicopter borne geophysical survey using the ultra-sensitive SQUID magnetometer, operated by DIAS

4. A satellite study including the use of a unique ground penetrating radar technique.

5. The are 1600m of historic core, to be scanned using the state of the art core scanner from Geologic AI

6. A road access study to aid in future permitting

7. Little Nahanni First Nation liaison.

8. Data compilation and re-interpretation of the previous work.

The program on the Li property will be managed by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (Archer Cathro).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of the National Instrument 43-101.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Company's 100% owned Lithium Property, the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG) in the James Bay region of Northwest Territories.

The Company is aggressively advancing the Little Nahanni Pegmatites with a spring work program AND intends to follow up with drilling.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource, and the success of exploration activities. In this release, it is not certain if the kimberlite discovered will be economic or not as this depends on many factors. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include our potential inability to raise funds as intended, and in such event, we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than the intended uses as outlined. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward?looking statements, except as required by law.

