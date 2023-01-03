VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd: Interview with Samso on the Nifty Copper Project

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) as a small company, is communicating a strategy to investors, with a 1.6mt resource. Barry Cahill reminds viewers that the location of the company assets is in a Tier One location. His message is "we will keep going, we will get there, however long it takes and be the master of our destiny"CEO Barry Cahill discusses copper and the Nifty Copper Project and also talks about personal investments in Iron Ore, Coal and Gas.To watch the video interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/P01YTC40





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi OHalloran Investor and Media Relations