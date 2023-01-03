Ivanhoe Mines' Executive Co-Chair Robert Friedland and President Marna Cloete Will Present at the Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia, January 11-12

Johannesburg, January 3, 2023 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announces today that Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland and President Marna Cloete will both be presenting at the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will take place on January 11-12, 2023.

Mr. Friedland and Ms. Cloete join a prestigious group of speakers, including:

H.R.H. Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Yousef Al Benyan, Minister of Education, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Antoinnette N'samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines, Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. Kairbek Uskenbayev, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazakhstan Robert Wilt, CEO, Ma'aden Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Mark Davies, Chief Technical Officer, Rio Tinto Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta Evy Hambro, Managing Director, BlackRock H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Khalid Al Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt Hon. Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, United Kingdom Dominic Barton, Chairman, Rio Tinto Mike Henry, CEO, BHP Roy Harvey, CEO, Alcoa Jeremy Weir, CEO, Trafigura and many more…

The 2023 Future Minerals Forum offers an opportunity for attendees to participate in the discussions around financing a modern and responsible mining industry in new and emerging mining hubs such as Saudi Arabia. It also enables an opportunity to explore the latest thinking, advances in technology and equipment that will build the foundations for future resilient mining ecosystems across the planet.

The inaugural Future Minerals Forum, held in 2022, brought together a global audience of over 3,500 participants that heard from more than 130 industry-leading speakers. The event subsequently reached a global audience that ran into the millions.

For more information on the 2023 Future Minerals Forum, and the full agenda, please visit the conference website: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150136