Metal Energy Completes 10,000 Metre Drill Program, Acquires 100% of the Manibridge Nickel Project

Toronto, January 4, 2023 - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) ("the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% interest in the Manibridge project ("Manibridge" or the "Project") concurrently with the completion of the Phase Two 10,000 metre drill program (the "Program"). All completed drill holes intersected visible nickel sulphides. The Company has released assays from 14 of 30 holes, with 16 holes to be released in early 2023.

"Metal Energy is proud to have completed and accelerated its 100% ownership milestone on the Manibridge project. Manibridge has demonstrated that it has potential for future re-development and mining. The demand for nickel, a key component in many green technologies, has been high recently due to the push for the deployment of electric vehicles and battery storage capacity. The Company fast-tracked its 100% ownership of Manibridge in order to capitalize on this opportunity presented by the high demand and limited supply of nickel. The Phase Two drill program has been very successful in the discovery of larger intervals of nickel sulphide mineralization that remain open along strike and at depth. We expect continued high-grade intervals with our remaining assays as these drill holes are closer to the old mine workings," said James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

Manibridge Phase Two Drill Program Results

A total of 10,091.6 metres were completed over 36 diamond drill holes, including 6 abandoned drill holes, with all completed drill holes having intersected visible nickel sulphides. The drill hole collar locations were all within 150 to 600 metres of the old mine workings. The drill holes targeted the shallower parts of the Manibridge nickel sulphide system at depths between 200 and 400 metres. Figure 1 shows the drill hole locations on a long-section of the Manibridge trend.

Assay results have been released for drill holes MNB007 to MNB023 (see Company news release dated November 28, 2022). Highlight assay results from the first eleven drill holes include 0.84% Ni eq. over 20.0 metres starting at 268.5 m drill hole depth in MNB014. Assay results for drill holes MNB024 to MNB040A are still pending, and the Company has sampled a few new intervals from drill hole MNB022 based on encouraging spot sample results (i.e., 0.1 m sample length). Assay results will be reported after the data has been received, reviewed, and approved.

100% Project Interest Acquisition From CanAlaska

Metal Energy has completed all cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures to achieve 100% of the earn-in option agreement with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. The Company completed the Project acquisition within 12 months of starting exploration work activities, a testimony to the Company's belief that Manibridge has the potential to be re-developed and mined in the future.

15% Project Interest Acquisition By Mistango

Pursuant to the Option Agreement between Metal Energy and Mistango River Resources ("Mistango", see news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 30, 2022), Mistango has acquired from Metal Energy a 15% interest (the "Interest") in the Manibridge project. The Company reserves the right to re-acquire the Interest in the Project from Mistango at any time after February 28, 2023 and before April 30, 2024 (the "Closing Date"). The purchase price payable by Metal Energy to Mistango for the Interest on the Closing Date is $2,250,000 in cash or common shares of Metal Energy. The Manibridge project is currently held 85% Metal Energy and 15% Mistango.

Options

The Company also announces a grant of stock options to officers and consultants, allowing for the acquisition of up to 450,000 shares of the Company. These options will vest in 12 months and are exercisable at CAD $0.07 for five years from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies.

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, Manitoba with significant infrastructure and capacity supporting previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway 6.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. The Strange project is subject to an earn-in agreement where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 11,900 hectares.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Sweeny, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Metal Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - Manibridge Phase Two Drill Hole Intersections on Long Section of Mineralization (view looking west-northwest)



To view an enhanced version of FIGURE 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7926/150239_9862bc84048429ae_005full.jpg

TABLE 1 - 2022 Phase Two Drill Hole Collar Location Information

DDH Target Area Section East North Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH Individual Assay Highlights MNB007 Manibridge Mine 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 293 -45 272.5 0.80% Ni Eq. over 5.2 m at 233.5 m MNB008 Manibridge Mine 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 297 -59 302.5 1.10% Ni Eq. over 7.0 m at 266.5 m MNB009 Manibridge Mine 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 295 -67 325 0.95% Ni Eq. over 10.0 m at 280.8 m MNB010 Manibridge Mine 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 293 -76 350.5 0.75% Ni Eq. over 12.0 m at 302.5 m MNB011 Manibridge Mine 11 North 510,914 6,062,356 236 292 -83 377.5 0.56% Ni Eq. over 8.0 m at 317.5 m MNB012* Manibridge Mine 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 297 -47 120 NA - abandoned MNB013 Manibridge Mine 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -61 260.5 0.90% Ni Eq. over 5.0 m at 225.5 m MNB014 Manibridge Mine 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 295 -70 323.5 0.84% Ni Eq. over 20.0 m at 268.5 m MNB015 Manibridge Mine 10 North 510,871 6,062,333 236 299 -81 350.5 0.34% Ni Eq. over 10.0 m at 267.5 m MNB016* Manibridge Mine 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 300 -47 140.5 NA - abandoned MNB017 Manibridge Mine 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 297 -59 251.5 0.39% Ni Eq. over 6.0 m at 227.5 m MNB018 Manibridge Mine 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 294 -70 302.5 1.17% Ni Eq. over 3.0 m at 169.0 m MNB019 Manibridge Mine 9 North 510,841 6,062,303 236 296 -78 328.5 0.71% Ni Eq. over 11.5 m at 245.0 m MNB020 Manibridge Mine 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 291 -70 302.5 0.63% Ni Eq. over 19.5 m at 253.5 m MNB021 Manibridge Mine 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 294 -79 350.5 0.63% Ni Eq. over 25.0 m at 287.5 m MNB022 Manibridge Mine 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 291 -58 260 0.51% Ni Eq. over 16.5 m at 223.0 m MNB023* Manibridge Mine 8 North 510,825 6,062,267 236 291 -46 62.5 NA - abandoned MNB024 Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 307 -75 342 pending MNB025 Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 297 -67 308.5 pending MNB026 Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 294 -60 290 pending MNB027* Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 296 -47 108 NA - abandoned MNB028* Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 295 -48 26 NA - abandoned MNB028A Manibridge Mine 7 North 510,812 6,062,230 236 297 -52 266 pending MNB029 Manibridge Mine 5 North 510,770 6,062,158 236 299 -79 377 pending MNB030 Manibridge Mine 5 North 510,770 6,062,158 236 297 -74 353 pending MNB031 Manibridge Mine 5 North 510,770 6,062,158 236 295 -63 299.4 pending MNB032 Manibridge Mine 6 North 510,794 6,062,195 236 300 -80 368 pending MNB033 Manibridge Mine 6 North 510,794 6,062,195 236 301 -72 341 pending MNB034 Manibridge Mine 6 North 510,794 6,062,195 236 300 -63 314 pending MNB035 Manibridge Mine 6 North 510,794 6,062,195 236 299 -51 282 pending MNB036 Manibridge Mine 4 North 510,738 6,062,122 236 294 -82 401.7 pending MNB037 Manibridge Mine 4 North 510,738 6,062,122 236 292 -73 356 pending MNB038 Manibridge Mine 4 North 510,738 6,062,122 236 294 -60 296 pending MNB039 Manibridge Mine 4 North 510,738 6,062,122 236 294 -48 263 pending MNB040* Manibridge Mine 3 North 510,713 6,062,093 236 306 -79 36 NA - abandoned MNB040A Manibridge Mine 3 North 510,713 6,062,093 236 299 -80 383 pending 36 DDH (includes 6 abandoned drill holes "*")





10,091.60

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 14N Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level" EOH = End of hole, measured in metres NA = not applicable, drill hole did not hit bedrock Ni Eq. = nickel equivalent, which is calculated as the sum of Ni% + (Co% x $50,354/t Co / $27,065/t Ni) + (Cu% x $6,680/t Cu / $27,065/t Ni) Metal prices were derived from Shanghai Metal Market website (www.metal.com) on July 22, 2022 Bold text indicates drill hole intersection with "Grade x Thickness" values exceeding 8 and/or where average grades exceed 0.80% Ni

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150239