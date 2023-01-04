American Creek Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardston, January 4, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce results from the recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 28th, 2022. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward. American Creek management would like to recognize and commend the definitive manner in which shareholders voted.

Voting results are as follows,

Number of Directors: FOR 99.84%

Election of Directors:

Darren Blaney: FOR 99.44% Robert Edwards: FOR 99.44% Dennis Edwards: FOR 99.81% Tobin Wood: FOR 99.83%

Appointment of Auditors: FOR 98.93 %

Continuation of Stock Option Plan: FOR 92.68 %

Transact any Other Business: FOR 97.22 %

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek commented: "2022 was a significant year for American Creek with the major developments taking place at the Treaty Creek project. We very much appreciate the continued strong support of our shareholders as we look forward to further success in 2023."

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150208