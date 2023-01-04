Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Provides Update on Banio Potash Project Approval

Vancouver, January 4, 2023 - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") wishes to update its disclosure regarding the regulatory approval of its proposed option agreement (the "Banio Option Agreement") concerning the Banio Potash Project. The Company is continuing to work to secure TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval of the Banio Option Agreement and to that end has submitted a draft technical report on the Banio Potash Project and other documents to the Exchange and has worked to address review and comment from the Exchange to date.

The Company anticipates that, upon closing of the initial transactions contemplated in the Banio Option Agreement, it will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, commence trading under its proposed new name, "Millennial Potash Corp."

Further details regarding the Banio Potash Project and the terms and conditions of the Banio Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2022, and November 2, 2022.

To find out more about Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@blackmountaingoldusa.com.

Black Mountain Gold USA Corp.

"Graham Harris"

CEO, Director

