Emergent Adopts New Stock Option Plan and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, January 4, 2023 - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EML)(BSE:EML) ("Emergent" or the "Company") announces that in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 4.4 Security Based Compensation, it has adopted a new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "New Stock Option Plan") in place of its current stock option plan. The New Stock Option Plan is subject to approval by the shareholders at the 2023 annual shareholders meeting and final TSXV approval.

Subject to approval by the shareholders at the 2023 annual shareholders meeting, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1.3 million incentive stock options (the "Options"), pursuant to the New Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.25 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. All Options will vest on the following schedule: (a) 34% on January 4, 2023; (b) 33% on January 4, 2024; and (c) 33% on January 4, 2025.

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located twelve miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early-stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The Trecesson Property is located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG). Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, owned by O3 Mining Corporation (TSX:OIII) and adjacent to their Marban Property.

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.

