Queensland Gold Hills Corp. Changes Name to Q2 Metals Corp.

Vancouver, January 5, 2023 - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) (FSE: MB3) ("Queensland Gold" or the "Company") announces that effective at market open on Monday, January 9, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, Q2 Metals Corp., and the trading symbol for the Company will change from 'OZAU' to 'QTWO'. This new name more accurately reflects the Company's focus on its two primary assets, the Mia Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada and the Big Hill Gold Project in Queensland, Australia.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 74739G107 and the new ISIN number is CA74739G1072. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

A new website and support materials with updated branding are in progress and expected to launch in the coming weeks.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 86km2 Mia Lithium Project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, as well as two highly-prospective gold projects located in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia: the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project which collectively cover 110 square kilometers in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne

President & CEO

amilne@queenslandgoldhills.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

Kevin Bottomley

Director

kbottomley@queenslandgoldhills.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation.

