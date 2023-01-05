Atco Mining Completes 255 Line-km of its Airborne Gravity Survey on Southern Salt Projects in Southwestern Newfoundland and Plans to Complete Remaining End of Month

Vancouver, January 05, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM) (Frankfurt:QP9) is pleased to announce that it has completed 255 km line-kilometres of its 1,184 line-km airborne gravity survey (the "Survey") on its 100%-owned Apollo, Adonis, Rocky and Eagle Salt Projects, located within the St. George's Bay Basin in southwestern Newfoundland. The Company plans to complete the rest of its survey by the end of this month with results to follow shortly thereafter.

The Survey consists of a Falcon® Plus airborne gravity gradiometer ("AGG") and magnetics survey to be completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics of Mississauga, Ontario. Falcon® is the world's only purpose-built AGG system, designed to isolate aircraft motion noise. The Survey will be managed and interpreted by GroundTruth Exploration ("GroundTruth") of Dawson City, Yukon. GroundTruth will complete the interpretation of Atco's survey area in order to define potential salt dome structures that are defined by gravity-low features.

Gravity surveying has proven to be an effective tool in the St. Georges Bay Basin and other areas to define potential salt dome structures. For example, Atlas Salt Inc. recently defined an additional potential salt dome next to its Fischell's Brook Salt Dome deposit using gravity surveying (Atlas Salt news release, dated June-03-2022).

"I am pleased that our airborne gravity survey is progressing well and is expected to be complete this month" says Neil McCallum, Director of Atco Mining. "This survey is extremely important and strategic for us as it should give us a much better idea of the salt dome targets on our projects. 2023 is poised to be a very exciting year for us and I am looking forward to updating our shareholders as we receive and interpret the results."

About Atco Mining (CSE: ATCM):

Atco is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is also exploring for sulphide-rich VHMS deposits in Saskatchewan as well as salt opportunities in Western Newfoundland. Investors are encouraged to visit the company's website here: www.atcomining.com

