Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Coquitlam, January 6, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that two members have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daniel Barrette has been appointed to the board to fill a vacancy and Annemette Jorgensen has been appointed as an additional director of the Company.

Mr. Barrette possesses over 15 years' experience in the mining industry, including substantial experience in managing and restructuring mining companies. Mr. Barrette was instrumental in the restructuring and development of SearchGold Resources Inc. from 2011 until its successful RTO by Ubika Corp in 2013 including a $54 million financing. Mr. Barrette has assisted public and private mining companies in acquiring mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including claim staking, and establishing and developing business in the DRC, where Daniel has an extensive network of strategic contacts. Prior to SearchGold, he was COO for Gilla Inc. until its RTO with Snoke Distribution Canada Ltd. and also President & CEO of Affinor Resources Inc..

Ms. Jorgensen brings over 20 years expertise to the Board in corporate development, finance, media, public relations, investor relations expertise and directorship experience with TSXV listed Issuers. Annemette has previously served on the board of directors for Canada Silver Cobalt and Granada Gold Mine Inc. As Manager of Debentures Investments with Samoth Capital Corporation, Ms. Jorgensen raised several million dollars and substantially increased shareholder returns on investment. She graduated from CÉGEP Quebec and supplemented her education with courses in Business Administration and Marketing and the Canadian Securities Course.

The Board of Directors now consists of five members being Frank J. Basa, CEO, Matthew Halliday, President, Dianne Tookenay, Daniel Barrette and Annemette Jorgensen.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

