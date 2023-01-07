Fairchild Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, January 6, 2023 - - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of December 21, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,049,835 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$242,990. Each Unit consists of one Common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable Common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Share until January 6, 2026 which is 36 months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration right. If, at any time after the date that is 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrant, the average volume weighted trading price of the Company's Common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Common shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above CDN$0.50 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), in which event the Company may, within 10 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 883,335 Units in the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Offering, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

Fairchild intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project expenditures on its Fairchild Lake Property located approximately 250 km northwest of the City of Thunder Bay, in Northwestern Ontario, as well as general working capital purposes.

The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$9,099.30 and 81,655 Share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering by Leede Jones Gable Inc., Research Capital Corporation and Desjardins Securities Inc. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 per Share until January 6, 2025, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may close additional tranches of the Offering up to an additional amount of $357,010.



The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About Fairchild

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

