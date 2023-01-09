Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rio Tinto donates $2 million to Kimberley flood relief and recovery efforts

09:13 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto has donated $2 million to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund to support Kimberley communities left devastated by the catastophic flooding event generated by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

Employee donations to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund, which opened today, will also be matched dollar-for-dollar by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott, said "With our strong connection with the Kimberley region we want to help those suffering from the worst floods in Western Australian history.

"For more than 50 years our people have been helping to build thriving and resilient communities across Western Australia. Rio Tinto employees will be devastated for the people and communities in the Kimberley region and we will also be matching their donations.

"We are also working with our community partners and stakeholders in the Kimberley to see what further assistance we can provide to make a positive contribution on the ground."

Rio Tinto has proudly been part of the Kimberley region for more than four decades with the Argyle diamond mine operating from 1983 to 2020 and through the West Kimberley fly-in fly-out (FIFO) programme, which has been running for more than 15 years.

riotinto.com



Contact

Please direct all enquiries to
media.relations@riotinto.com


Media Relations
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Alyesha.anderson@riotinto.com

Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

Category - General


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
855018
AU000000RIO1
www.riotinto.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap