Rio Tinto donates $2 million to Kimberley flood relief and recovery efforts

Rio Tinto has donated $2 million to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund to support Kimberley communities left devastated by the catastophic flooding event generated by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

Employee donations to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund, which opened today, will also be matched dollar-for-dollar by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott, said "With our strong connection with the Kimberley region we want to help those suffering from the worst floods in Western Australian history.

"For more than 50 years our people have been helping to build thriving and resilient communities across Western Australia. Rio Tinto employees will be devastated for the people and communities in the Kimberley region and we will also be matching their donations.

"We are also working with our community partners and stakeholders in the Kimberley to see what further assistance we can provide to make a positive contribution on the ground."

Rio Tinto has proudly been part of the Kimberley region for more than four decades with the Argyle diamond mine operating from 1983 to 2020 and through the West Kimberley fly-in fly-out (FIFO) programme, which has been running for more than 15 years.

