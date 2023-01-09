EQS-News: Cullinan Metals Acquires Graphite Property Next to Only Graphite Producer In North America

Cullinan Metals Acquires Graphite Property Next to Only Graphite Producer In North America

Cullinan Metals Acquires Lac Des Iles West Graphite property next to only graphite producing mine in North America.

Lac Des Iles West 2,276-hectare graphite project in Quebec, Canada.

The LDI mine is the only graphite (mine lac des Iles) in North America, which is indicated in green next to Cullinan's Lac Des Iles West property in blue in the map indicated.

Graphite demand is rising dramatically.

Graphite is one of the abundant materials needed to produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries, wind turbines and solar panels.

ELON MUSK: "LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES SHOULD BE CALLED NICKEL GRAPHITE"

The Québec government has revealed that it is in talks with Tesla about the automaker investments in Quebec, Canada. Cullinan mining project is in a premiere location globally.

Graphite is used in the following applications

EV batteries and large-scale storage batteries: Large-scale batteries and EV batteries will require millions of tons of graphite to be able to keep up with soaring demand. Large-scale batteries and Tesla home storage batteries will require much more graphite than most people realize.

Solar panels: When refined to make cells for solar panels, the silicon converts the sun's rays into an electric current for powering household appliances.

Graphite is crucial to silicon production. Its resistance to extreme heat makes it ideal for manufacturing the crucibles and moulds used to make silicon, as well as heat shields, thermal insulation components and even gas ducts.

For the production of multicrystalline and monocrystalline silicon, graphite is the most important raw material in the production of solar cells in the photovoltaic industry.

Desalination: Graphene, in essence, is just one thin layer of graphite. And is currently being used in desalination plants to desalinate water. In other words, to turn salt water into freshwater.

Wing Turbines: Graphite is critical in wind turbines. In many wind turbines today, graphite-based composites are already making an important contribution. Thanks to the high stiffness and low density, graphite is used to produce slender rotor blade structures capable of withstanding extreme stress.

