Oberon Uranium Intitiating First-Phase Exploration Program On Element 92 Project

Vancouver, B.C. - January 09, 2023 - Oberon Uranium Corp. ("Oberon" or the "Company")(CSE:OBRN) is pleased to announce initiation of their first-phase exploration program on the Element 92 Project ("E92" or the "Property"), situated on the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin. This first-phase program will commence with compilation of all available geophysical and geological work on the Property, with the goal of refining an exploration model to test highest priority structures. Coincident with the compilation of data, Oberon plans to initiate multi-spectral analysis of data from the European Space Sentinal2 satellite's MSI (MultiSpectral Instrument) sensor with a spatial resolution of 10 meters and 6 bands in the edge infrared and shortwave range.

Oberon also plans to initiate a ground gravity survey to further define and prioritize structures interpreted from the geological and geophysical data. Oberon anticipates the first-phase program will be completed before snow melt in the spring of 2023. This timing will allow field mapping and boulder sampling after snow melt, and with favourable results, the potential drill testing of the most promising targets identified by late summer or fall of 2023.

Lawrence Hay, President of Oberon Uranium Corp. states "In addition to the work we are doing on our past producing Lucky Boy Mine in Arizona, we are very excited to begin exploring our Element 92 Project, in the prolific Athabasca Basin region. By defining and targeting high priority structures now, we are setting ourselves up for our greatest chance at success once conditions allow for access."

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also has a 100% interest in the Element 92 Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com

