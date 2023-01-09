Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Retail Investor Event

PERTH, January 9, 2023 - Centamin will host a virtual retail investor presentation on Thursday 19 January 2023. Martin Horgan, CEO, and Ross Jerrard, CFO, will update shareholders on the Q4 2022 results and other significant announcements in the period that all demonstrate the progress towards the strategic goals of maximising the value of Sukari, unlocking the embedded growth opportunities within the business and our commitment to stakeholder returns.

The event will provide opportunities for questions through a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

EVENT ACCESS

The event will start at 13:00 GMT and will be held via the Investor Meet Company platform. A replay of the event and presentation material will be made available through Company's website and the Investor Meet Company platform.

Investors are invited to register for the webinar via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/centamin-plc/register-investor. Please note, that those who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the above link or by emailing them to investor@centaminplc.com.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced in excess of five million ounces of gold, and today has a projected 14 year life of mine.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

