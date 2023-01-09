American Lithium confirms 99.4% purity lithium carbonate precipitation after 97.7% lithium leach extraction and overall Li recovery of 88.1% at TLC - Maiden PEA to be announced shortly

VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2023 - American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce results of confirmatory lithium leaching and lithium carbonate precipitation test work from Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") mineralization. The test work was completed at McClelland Laboratories in Reno, Nevada with lithium carbonate products analyzed at SGS Lakefield in Lakefield, Ontario. Similar expanded studies also continue at ANSTO in Australia. This test work supports the maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the TLC project, which is in final phase of completion and expected to be released shortly.



Highlights: (see Table 1 - TLC Lithium Carbonate Chemical Analysis and Calculated Purity and Figure 1 - Photograph of TLC Lithium Carbonate product, below)

Sulfuric acid leaching TLC claystone mineralization achieved 97.7% lithium extraction with short 2-hour leach time;

Overall lithium recovery of at least 88.1% from leach through primary lithium carbonate precipitation including lithium losses of only 4.7% during leachate neutralization, 4.9% during impurity removal and crystallization/washing steps;

Calculated Lithium Carbonate ("LC") purity of 99.4% based on ICP-MS/ICP-OES chemical analyses of TLC primary lithium carbonate product at SGS Lakefield analytical laboratories prior to any additional refining steps;

LC product requires an additional process step in the flow-sheet to remove remaining impurities (Potassium - K; Calcium - Ca) and produce battery-grade LC or Lithium Hydroxide;

PEA will reflect work done to date, but process optimization work will continue



Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states, "We are very pleased with the latest TLC lithium carbonate precipitation results and on-going optimization leach test work which has achieved very high lithium extraction, high overall lithium recoveries and extremely good lithium purity. This work forms key inputs into the maiden PEA for the TLC project, scheduled for release this month, and enables the completion of flow sheets to produce battery grade lithium carbonate and / or hydroxide. This marks yet another successful milestone for the project and team and capped off a year that saw significant positive achievements and results."

Table 1 - TLC Lithium Carbonate Chemical Analysis and Calculated Purity1

Analysis g/t %w/w Ag <1 <0.0001 TLC LiCO 3 Product Acid-Leach Al 70 0.007 Calculated Purity1 As <30 <0.003 % Ba 5.95 0.0006 LCE 99.4 Be <0.10 <0.000010 Bi <10 <0.001 Ca 340 0.03 Cd <0.9 <0.0001 Co <3 <0.0003 Cr <1 <0.0001 Cu <88 <0.0088 Fe 195 0.0195 K 444 0.04 Mg 74 0.007 Mn 3.5 0.0004 Mo <6 <0.0006 Na 523 0.05 Ni <10 <0.0010 P <50 <0.005 Pb <20 <0.002 Sb <10 <0.001 Se <30 <0.003 Sn <20 <0.002 Sr 10.1 0.001 Ti <5.1 <0.0005 Tl <30 <0.003 U <10 <0.001 V <2 <0.0002 Y <0.2 <0.00002 Zn <7 <0.0007 Si 268 0.03 S 1200 0.12 SO 4 3595 0.36 Cl 10 0.001 F 470 0.047

1 Lithium Carbonate purity calculated from ICP-MS and ICP-OES analysis of impurities based on wt%.



Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ee2b70-9ddb-45fb-b3c9-246602b73ad6

Sulfuric Acid Leaching and Lithium Carbonate Precipitation Test Work - Details

Sulfuric acid leaching of TLC mineralization with lithium carbonate recovery was conducted at McClelland Laboratories in Reno, Nevada under the supervision of Jared Olson, VP Operations of McClelland Laboratories.

Test conditions were as follows: (See Table 2 - Circuit Simulation Testing Lithium Recoveries, below)

2 hour agitated atmospheric leaching using sulfuric acid at 90°C followed by filtration and residue rinsing achieved 97.7% lithium extraction.

Leach solution neutralized with limestone and lime to remove iron and aluminum, followed by precipitate rinsing to recover entrained solution; completed with 95.2% recovery of lithium to filtrate and rinse solutions.

Sulfate crystallization by evaporation and cooling followed by treatment with lime to remove remaining magnesium, with 94.7% lithium recovery.

Calcium removal and lithium carbonate production by reaction with sodium carbonate. All products (precipitates and solutions) from these steps would be recycled in a commercial process, so no losses are considered from these steps.

Global lithium recovery of 88.1%

Lithium Carbonate product was sent to SGS Lakefield for ICP-MS/ICP-OES multi-element analysis. A calculated purity of 99.4% LCE was achieved without secondary refining steps.

All processing steps were simulated by batch testing in open-cycle. Recycling of products was not simulated. These results should be verified by continuous and/or pilot testing with appropriate product recycling.

*Process simulated by batch testing in an open cycle (i.e. without recycling any products). Lithium contained in products that would be recycled during commercial processing was considered recovered.

Process recovery and cumulative recovery through each step is presented in Table 2.

Table 2 - Circuit Simulation Testing Lithium Recoveries

Process



Li Recovery % of Feed to Process Cumulative % Leaching 97.7 97.7 Neutralization 95.2 93.0 Mg Removal 94.7 88.1 Ca Removal and LC Precipitation* 100.0 88.1 * Lithium contained in products that would be recycled during commercial processing was considered recovered.

West Claim Block

The Company also announces that it has reached an agreement with certain arms-length vendors (the "Vendors") to acquire a holding company which controls a series of eight lode mining claims (the "Claims") located in Nye County, Nevada. The Claims are contiguous to the TLC project and will further improve access to the project from the west and control of the region immediately surrounding the project. In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has agreed to issue a total of 200,000 common shares to the Vendors.

All common shares issued to the Vendors will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions are owing in connection with the acquisition. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Persons

Jared Olson, P.E., VP of Operations for McClelland Laboratories, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to metallurgical testing conducted at McClelland Laboratories contained in this news release.

Mr. Ted O'Connor, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the development of large-scale lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada, as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development-stage projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support. Pre-feasibility work has now commenced at Falchani.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com for project update videos and related background information.

