StrikePoint Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, January 9, 2023 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,000,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and/or employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.08 per share.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project, adjacent to Red Mountain.

