Retraction of News Release

Vancouver, January 9, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TEA) (OTC:TELHF) (FRANKFURT:V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") retracts the news release disseminated earlier today entitled "Tearlach Resources Expands Lithium Portfolio". The news release was not authorized by the Company and as such, no statements or information set out therein should be relied upon.

The Company continues to identify and negotiate potential acquisitions but has not entered into any undisclosed binding agreements in Canada at this time.

About Tearlach

Tearlach is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol TEA and is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. Tearlach has signed option agreements on three lithium projects in north-western Ontario. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals' Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 kms west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have also confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property 10 km east of Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach intends to explore current assets and develop a portfolio of projects in the Americas through acquisition. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in the Americas

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Tearlach Resources Ltd.

Morgan Lekstrom

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are, therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding future potential acquisitions. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties such as ability to identify, negotiate and clos on such acquisitions, and regulatory approval thereof. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

