Lake Resources NL: and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Sydney, Australia - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi."Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson."We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com