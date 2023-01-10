Roscan Gold Intersects 3.43 gpt Gold over 23m in Mankouke Central and 1.55 gpt Gold over 31 Meters in Mankouke South Gold Mineralization Continuity Confirmed Between MS1 and MS3

Toronto, January 10, 2023 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive drilling results (Figures 1 and 4) from an additional program consisting of 41 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 14 Air Core (AC) and 2 Diamond Drilling ("DD") holes totaling 6,153 meters (m) at our Southern Mankouke Zone.

The results confirm additional mineralization and the continuity of mineralization between the main mineral resources of MS1 and its satellite at MS3. In addition, significant mineralization near the surface and in the fresh rock at depth, allows for a southern pit shell extension with the capturing of these potential additional ounces.

Drilling Highlights:

Mankouke South

1.1 gpt gold over 29m from drill hole RCMan22-0094 from 8m including 5.15 gpt gold over 1m from 32 m and 1.55 gpt gold over 31m from 103m including 5.36 gpt over 4m from 107m



1.07 gpt gold over 29m from drill hole DDMan22-140 from 0m including 3.8 gpt gold over 3m from 0m



1.39 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole DDMan22-139 from 80m and 1.64 gpt gold over 10m from 328.5m



1.27 gpt gold over 15m from drill hole RCMan22-0089 from 69m Including 4.87 gpt gold over 2m from 72m



1.23 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCMan22-0091 from 10m and 1.94 gpt gold over 4m from 115m including 4.05 gpt over 1m from 118m



1.42 gpt over 6m from drill hole RCMan22-0085 from 163m Including 5.03 gpt gold over 1m from 167m



1.02 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole RCMan22-0090 from 155m

1.13 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole RCMan22-0082 from 138m including 4.41 gpt gold over 1m from 142m and 1.82 gpt gold over 6m from 160m including 4.08 gpt gold over 2m from 160m



Mankouke Central

3.43 gpt gold over 23m from drill hole RCMan22-0107 Including 5.19 gpt gold over 13m from 7m



1.76 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole RCMan22-0108 from 33m

1.4 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole ACMan21-1253 from 0m

1.46 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCMan22-0104 from 0m

1.11 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole ACMan21-1255 from 22m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 4m internal dilution for drill holes, and 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "These additional infill drill results and step out drill results point to further growth in our resource footprint declared in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We are encouraged by the continuity and high-grade mineralization at our flagship Mankouke South target, which should be the core for establishing an economic stand-alone project at Kandiole. The ~ 30Mt of the resource estimation established so far at Kandiole, indicates that this project is on track to be a potential low strip high-margin oxide operation with potential for significant sulphide feed at depth, which should bolster project economics".

Mankouke South (MS1-MS3)

The last drilling campaign at Mankouke South confirmed a strike length of gold mineralization of 1.1 km, with 150m in the thickest portion, and with 360m vertical depth. The gold mineralized body of Mankouke South represents 66% of the total resource estimates of the Kandiole project with an average gold grade of 1.6g/t at 0.5 g/t cut-off (June 8, 2022, Press Release) within a pit of 315m for the deepest part and with an average strip ratio of 2.7:1.

These gold intercepts add to the upside potential of current mineral resources within applied $1,500 USD pit shell design (June 8, 2022, Press Release), as well as in the MS1-MS3 connection in the Southern part. The next drilling program goal will be the development of these gold extensions to include them into the next resource estimation update.

The gold results, along with the felsic intrusive occurrence carrying the mineralization, support the thesis of continuity of the model at depth, bringing together MS1 and MS3 into one mineralized body, which remains open. The gold is also associated with a brittle structure, yielding a strongly altered brecciation visible, for example in the DDMan22-139.

The North-West fence exploration indicates a possible extension of gold mineralization in the NW direction at MS3.

The structural and airborne geophysics interpretations, in addition to the extrapolation of the Siribaya mineralized parallel zones (Zone A and B) in the southern permit, suggest a possible gold mineralization duplication in the unexplored zone at East of MS1. Several reconnaissance holes are planned.

Mankouke Central

The Mankouke Center gold mineralization, located 4km North from Mankouke South, occurs as the thick gold enrichment at the surface (35m width) and a possible continuity of the mineralization root of this to the East.

At Mankouke Central the gold mineralization strike length reached 420m. The root is pinching around 90 m vertical depth. The mineralization could pinch, as in Mankouke South, in the base of the clastic sediment package, and resumes at depth, around the felsic intrusion, where the fractured to the brecciated zone is mineralized.





Figure 1: Plan View of the Mankouke South Drilling (MS1, MS2 and MS3)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Cross Section Depicting Depth Extension with RCMan22-0094 at MS1 Section 1375600

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_002full.jpg





Figure 3: NW-SE Cross Section, link between MS1and MS3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_003full.jpg





Figure 4: DDMan22-139 photo gold intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Plan view of Mankouke Center drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_005full.jpg





Figure 6: Mankouke Center cross section 1380600N

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/150739_d6d19c0b74809a0e_006full.jpg

Geology

The pull-apart basin disseminated gold mineralization type, repeated from Siribaya/Mankouke South/Mankouke Central/Kabaya and further the Oklo's deposits in the continuous structural corridor, well-marked on the airborne geophysics magnetic and electromagnetic surveys, demonstrate a major regional structure occurrence over more than 40 km, open toward the South and the North, underneath the upper Proterozoic sandstone. The gold-bearing structure size at the surface suggests a deep sheared zone favoring the acid intrusions comings accompanied by the different hydrothermal phases carrying alteration and gold. Some additional deep holes are needed to evaluate the high-grade gold potential along this major structural corridor.

The Mankouke South disseminated gold mineralization is located within the brittle zone above a footwall unit of finely banded and alternating graphitic shale and limestone referred to as the carbonaceous bedded mudstone. The gold mineralization is associated with faults zones, quartz veins, and breccias, as well as a strong alteration, mainly albite, silicification, ankerite, and chlorite, with sulfite occurrences (pyrite, arsenopyrite). In MS1, as well as MS3, the felsic intrusion seems to play a major role in gold mineralization.

The gold mineralization at Mankouke Center is also disseminated in the clastic sediment unit strongly saprolitized, mainly associated with debris flow lithology in the vicinity of a felsic intrusion.

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target and Foraco to drill diamond hole, using PQ size rods in the saprolite and HQ size in the fresh rock.

The DD and RC samples have been sent for preparation to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 1 kg Bottle Roll for DD and 2kg Bottle Roll for RC with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by 50g Fire Assays for results more than 0.05ppm. AC samples were prepared by Bureau Veritas Bamako and sent to Bottle analysis at their Abidjan Laboratory. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Mankouke South

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment ACMan21-1187 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.54 Laterite 6.0 10.0 4.0 1.47 Laterite ACMan21-1188 56.0 58.0 2.0 0.59 Fresh Rock ACMan21-1234 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.99 Overburden ACMan21-1238 14.0 16.0 2.0 1.31 Overburden ACMan21-1252 10.0 12.0 2.0 2.24 Laterite ACMan21-1253 0.0 10.0 10.0 1.40 Laterite ACMan21-1254 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.63 Laterite ACMan21-1255 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.87 Laterite 14.0 16.0 2.0 0.52 Saprolite 22.0 32.0 10.0 1.11 Saprolite ACMan21-1256 0.0 12.0 12.0 0.77 Laterite - Saprolite ACMan21-1257 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.88 Laterite - Saprolite DDMan22-139 72.0 74.0 2.0 0.95 Saprolite 80.0 96.0 16.0 1.39 Saprolite 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.64 Saprolite 114.0 115.0 1.0 2.07 Saprolite 127.0 128.0 1.0 1.96 Saprolite 136.0 137.0 1.0 0.55 Fresh Rock 139.0 141.0 2.0 0.90 Fresh Rock 147.5 151.5 4.0 1.62 Fresh Rock including 147.5 148.5 1.0 4.76 Fresh Rock 175.5 177.5 2.0 3.25 Fresh Rock 249.5 250.5 1.0 1.43 Fresh Rock 259.5 260.5 1.0 0.65 Fresh Rock 264.5 266.5 2.0 0.69 Fresh Rock 328.5 338.5 10.0 1.64 Fresh Rock including 334.5 335.5 1.0 3.98 Fresh Rock DDMan22-140 0.0 29.0 29.0 1.07 Laterite-Saprolite including 0.0 3.0 3.0 3.80 Laterite-Saprolite 39.0 40.0 1.0 1.39 Saprolite 93.0 95.0 2.0 2.99 Saprock 105.0 106.0 1.0 0.62 Saprock 110.0 112.0 2.0 0.80 Saprock RCMan21-0071 122.0 129.0 7.0 0.54 Saprolite - Saprock-Fresh Rock RCMan21-0072 58.0 60.0 2.0 0.48 Saprolite 74.0 75.0 1.0 0.80 Saprolite 90.0 92.0 2.0 1.25 Saprolite 105.0 108.0 3.0 0.59 Saprolite RCMan21-0073 59.0 65.0 6.0 2.49 Saprolite including 60.0 61.0 1.0 9.08 Saprolite 135.0 136.0 1.0 0.72 Fresh Rock 138.0 139.0 1.0 2.19 Fresh Rock RCMan21-0075 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.54 Saprolite RCMan21-0076 11.0 12.0 1.0 1.04 Laterite RCMan21-0077 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.72 Saprolite 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.85 Fresh Rock 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.54 Fresh Rock 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.99 Fresh Rock 153.0 163.0 10.0 0.68 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0078 33.0 41.0 8.0 0.75 Saprolite 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.98 Saprolite



Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South





Mankouke South

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment RCMan22-0079 34.0 39.0 5.0 1.81 Saprolite including 34.0 35.0 1.0 4.79 Saprolite RCMan22-0080 49.0 52.0 3.0 0.87 Saprolite RCMan22-0081 52.0 53.0 1.0 0.56 Saprolite 141.0 142.0 1.0 8.33 Fresh Rock 146.0 147.0 1.0 0.53 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0082 138.0 144.0 6.0 1.13 Fresh Rock including 142.0 143.0 1.0 4.41 Fresh Rock 160.0 166.0 6.0 1.82 Fresh Rock including 160.0 162.0 2.0 4.08 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0084 135.0 136.0 1.0 1.36 Saprolite RCMan22-0085 154.0 157.0 3.0 1.83 Fresh Rock including 154.0 155.0 1.0 3.68 Fresh Rock 163.0 169.0 6.0 1.42 Fresh Rock including 167.0 168.0 1.0 5.03 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0087 109.0 110.0 1.0 1.37 Fresh Rock 133.0 136.0 3.0 1.19 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0088B 72.0 77.0 5.0 0.51 Saprolite 89.0 97.0 8.0 0.58 Saprolite-Fresh Rock 102.0 104.0 2.0 0.75 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0089 11.0 12.0 1.0 0.51 Laterite 15.0 17.0 2.0 1.43 Saprolite 29.0 30.0 1.0 0.60 Saprolite 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.36 Saprolite 53.0 65.0 12.0 0.66 Saprolite 69.0 84.0 15.0 1.27 Saprock - Saprolite including 72.0 74.0 2.0 4.87 Saprock RCMan22-0090 8.0 9.0 1.0 0.56 Laterite 62.0 64.0 2.0 1.51 Saprock 155.0 163.0 8.0 1.02 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0091 10.0 19.0 9.0 1.23 Laterite - Saprolite 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.06 Saprolite 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.55 Saprock 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.54 Fresh Rock 115.0 119.0 4.0 1.94 Fresh Rock including 118.0 119.0 1.0 4.05 Fresh Rock 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.66 Fresh Rock 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.60 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0094 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.60 Laterite 8.0 37.0 29.0 1.10 Laterite including 32.0 33.0 1.0 5.15 Saprolite 103.0 134.0 31.0 1.55 Saprock-Fresh Rock including 107.0 111.0 4.0 5.36 Saprock including 122.0 124.0 2.0 2.74 Fresh Rock RCMan22-0095 12.0 13.0 1.0 0.90 Mottled Zone RCMan22-0096B 27.0 28.0 1.0 1.20 Saprolite



Table 2: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South





Mankouke Center

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment ACMan21-1253 0.0 10.0 10.0 1.40 Saprolite ACMan21-1254 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.63 Saprolite ACMan21-1255 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.68 Saprolite 22.0 32.0 10.0 1.11 Saprolite ACMan21-1256 0.0 12.0 12.0 0.77 Saprolite ACMan21-1257 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.88 Saprolite RCMan22-0098 37.0 39.0 2.0 0.49 Saprolite 93.0 95.0 2.0 1.09 Saprolite 102.0 103.0 1.0 0.94 Saprolite RCMan22-0099 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.50 Saprolite 29.0 31.0 2.0 1.39 Saprolite 69.0 71.0 2.0 0.97 Saprolite RCMan22-0100 73.0 76.0 3.0 3.86 Saprolite RCMan22-0102 1.0 3.0 2.0 1.43 Saprolite RCMan22-0103 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.97 Saprolite RCMan22-0104 0.0 9.0 9.0 1.46 Saprolite RCMan22-0105 0.0 6.0 6.0 1.35 Saprolite RCMan22-0106 0.0 9.0 9.0 0.61 Saprolite RCMan22-0107 0.0 23.0 23.0 3.43 Saprolite including 7.0 20.0 13.0 5.19 Saprolite 33.0 36.0 3.0 1.74 Saprolite 39.0 41.0 2.0 1.27 Saprolite RCMan22-0108 15.0 17.0 2.0 1.18 Saprolite 33.0 41.0 8.0 1.76 Saprolite



Table 3: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke Center





Mankouke South

Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Zcolar Section AZM DIP EOH ACMan21-1187 262312 1376548 177 1376550 270 -50 66.0 ACMan21-1188 262278 1376548 177 1376550 270 -50 66.0 ACMan21-1234 262260 1376626 174 1376625 270 -50 70.0 ACMan21-1238 264100 1376658 143 1376660 270 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1252 264075 1376227 145 1376230 270 -50 64.0 ACMan21-1253 263349 1380699 184 1380700 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1254 263400 1380700 187 1380700 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1255 263400 1380800 186 1380800 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1256 263350 1380800 182 1380800 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1257 263298 1380703 181 1380700 90 -50 80.0 DDMan22-139 262701 1376050 170 1376050 270 -60 346.5 DDMan22-140 262638 1375700 171 1375700 270 -60 152.5 RCMan21-0071 262600 1376050 172 1376050 90 -65 163.0 RCMan21-0072 262526 1376176 172 1376175 270 -50 160.0 RCMan21-0073 262532 1376126 173 1376120 270 -50 160.0 RCMan21-0074* 262678 1376377 169 1376375 270 -50 150.0 RCMan21-0075 262498 1376276 172 1376275 270 -50 175.0 RCMan21-0076 262574 1376325 169 1376325 270 -50 170.0 RCMan21-0077 262628 1376100 171 1376100 270 -50 170.0 RCMan22-0078 262696 1376050 171 1376050 90 -75 134.0 RCMan22-0079 262672 1376100 171 1376100 90 -60 130.0 RCMan22-0080 262529 1376127 173 1376125 270 -70 170.0 RCMan22-0081 262580 1376126 172 1376125 270 -70 170.0 RCMan22-0082 262632 1376125 171 1376125 270 -70 170.0 RCMan22-0083* 262529 1376075 173 1376075 270 -70 170.0 RCMan22-0084 262582 1376076 172 1376075 270 -70 136.0 RCMan22-0085 262629 1376077 171 1376075 270 -70 170.0 RCMan22-0086* 262650 1376475 168 262650 270 -50 160.0 RCMan22-0087 262550 1376473 168 262550 270 -50 170.0 RCMan22-0088 262101 1376473 172 262101 270 -50 100.0 RCMan22-0088B 262106 1376473 172 262106 270 -50 110.0 RCMan22-0089 262201 1376476 173 262201 90 -53 105.0 RCMan22-0090 262104 1376523 171 262104 90 -50 170.0 RCMan22-0091 262201 1376528 172 262201 90 -50 168.0 RCMan22-0092* 262301 1376526 171 262301 90 -50 95.0 RCMan22-0093* 262372 1376528 171 262372 90 -50 120.0 RCMan22-0094 262624 1375600 169 262624 270 -65 150.0 RCMan22-0095 262574 1375598 169 262574 270 -50 139.0 RCMan22-0096 262655 1375551 168 262655 270 -60 150.0 RCMan22-0096B 262656 1375555 168 262656 270 -60 147.0 RCMan22-0097* 262599 1375551 168 262599 270 -50 57.0 RCMan22-0097B 262595 1375553 168 262595 270 -50 130.0 Mankouke Center ACMan21-1253 263349 1380699 187 1380700 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1254 263400 1380700 186 1380700 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1255 263400 1380800 183 1380800 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1256 263350 1380800 178 1380800 90 -50 80.0 ACMan21-1257 263298 1380703 190 1380700 90 -50 80.0 RCMan22-0098 263581 1380550 186 1380550 270 -65 170.0 RCMan22-0099 263539 1380598 185 1380600 270 -75 160.0 RCMan22-0100 263574 1380500 184 1380500 270 -70 155.0 RCMan22-0101 263312 1380566 159 1380565 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0102 263364 1380566 163 1380565 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0103 263337 1380649 178 1380650 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0104 263382 1380649 181 1380650 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0105 263352 1380849 174 1380850 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0106 263401 1380849 177 1380850 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0107 263413 1380603 178 1380600 90 -50 50.0 RCMan22-0108 263461 1380650 183 1380650 90 -50 50.0 * no significant results



Table 4: Drillhole ID at Mankouke





Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

