Radius Gold Appoints VP Corporate Development

Vancouver, January 10th, 2023 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Adam Buchanan has been appointed VP, Corporate Development. Adam has extensive knowledge of capital markets, resource development and investor relations through more than 10 years' experience in the resource sector. He will be responsible for assisting with corporate development, financing, marketing and investor communications. Adam graduated with a B.A. from Simon Fraser University and has completed courses through the Canadian Securities Institute.

Bruce Smith , CEO and President of Radius, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Adam to the Radius team at an important stage in the Company's growth. His enthusiasm and energy will be an asset while he manages the Company's communications, ensuring our shareholders and stakeholders are provided with the latest information with regard to our plans and progress. We will also benefit from Adam's experience in the identification of areas where we can create value for our shareholders from our portfolio of projects."

As part of his compensation, Mr. Buchanan has been granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 75,000 common shares of Radius exercisable for up to ten years at a price of $0.20 per share.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius Gold has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius Gold is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

