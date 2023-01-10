Ashley Gold Samples up to 14.30 g/t Au in Initial Surface Prospecting of Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Project

Vancouver, January 10th, 2023 - Ashley Gold Corp. (CSE: "ASHL") ("Ashley" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive assay results from its initial reconnaissance of the gold-bearing Shaft-1 and Lee Lake South Zones on Santa Maria Claims south of the Tabor Lake Mine Project located approximately 43 kilometres southeast of Dryden, Ontario.

Anomalous Gold Highlights:

E6096206 9.45 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein

E6096208 14.30 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein

E6096217 5.90 g/t Au from Shaft-1 Quartz Vein

E6096222 11.10 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein

"The announcement today has confirmed the gold bearing potential of the southern portion of the Tabor Project over 4km south of the Tabor Lake Mine" said Darcy Christian, Ashley's Vice President, Operations. "Several geophysical anomalies exist between these occurrences, and we are excited to evaluate the larger trend going forward".

Shaft-1 Geology

Shaft-1 is more of a blast pit than a traditional shaft, roughly 5 x 5 m wide and 4 m deep. The pit targets a 0.5-1.0 m wide quartz-ankerite-sericite-galena-chalcopyrite vein, with malachite observed on weathered surfaces. Up to 5% galena is observed in samples with 1-3% pyrite along vein margins. The orientation of the main vein is 310°/83° with extremely sheared upper and lower vein contacts. Shear material extends from 0.3 m on the south side to roughly 3 m on the north side. Gold values in the Quartz Vein ranged from trace up to 5.90 g/t Au with lower grades occurring in mafic host rocks (Table 1) and an average grade of 1.3 g/t Au over 8 samples assayed.

Lee Lake South Geology

The Lee Lake South occurrence consists of a 3 x 3 m blast pit on the side of an east-west ridge. This occurrence can be found roughly 50 m west of Camp 33 road and 150 m north of Long Lake within claim 590025. The pit appears to target a moderately altered and deformed volcanic unit with intensifying ankerite alteration when nearing quartz veins. Veining observed in the pit wall measured 300°/80° with a gold-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-chalcopyrite-chlorite assemblage. Chlorite/tourmaline laminations are present within veins. Chalcopyrite blebs (up to 1%) and fine-grained pyrite stringers are present (up to 3%) near the vein margins. Gold values in the Quartz Vein ranged from trace up to 14.30 g/t Au with trace values occurring in intermediate host rocks (Table 1) and an average grade of 5.13 g/t Au over 7 samples assayed. Visible gold was observed with pyrite within vein material in sample E6096222.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Sample Locations

Table 1: Santa Maria, Prospecting Gold Assays Zone Sample ID UTM NAD83 Z15 Sample Type Rock Type Gold Easting Northing (g/t) Claim 590025 E6096201 544908 5481257 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic <0.002 Claim 590025 E6096202 544905 5481260 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic <0.002 Claim 590025 E6096203 544919 5481254 Outcrop Quartz Vein <0.002 Lee Lake South Pit E6096204 544960 5481247 Blast Rock Quartz Feldspar Porphyry 0.078 Lee Lake South Pit E6096205 544956 5481244 Blast Rock Quartz Vein 0.064 Lee Lake South Pit E6096206 544960 5481266 Outcrop Quartz Vein 9.45 Lee Lake South Pit E6096207 544960 5481261 Outcrop Intermediate Volcanic 0.004 Lee Lake South Pit E6096208 544969 5481262 Outcrop Quartz Vein 14.30 Lee Lake South Pit E6096209 544957 5481250 Blast Rock Quartz Vein 0.901 Claim 589322 E6096210 544791 5481117 Outcrop Quartz Vein 0.017 Claim 588601 E6096211 543363 5482759 Outcrop Intermediate - Mafic Volcanic <0.002 Claim 588601 E6096212 543353 5482764 Outcrop Intermediate - Mafic Volcanic 0.010 Claim 588601 E6096213 543387 5482840 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic <0.002 Shaft 1 E6096214 543558 5482633 Outcrop Quartz Vein 1.36 Shaft 1 E6096215 543560 5482631 Float Intermediate-Mafic Volcanic 0.515 Shaft 1 E6096216 543555 5482629 Outcrop Quartz Vein 1.76 Shaft 1 E6096217 543557 5482638 Outcrop Quartz Vein 5.90 Shaft 1 E6096218 543559 5482634 Outcrop Quartz Vein 0.752 Shaft 1 E6096219 543555 5482636 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.005 Shaft 1 E6096220 543555 5482631 Subcrop Quartz Vein 0.012 Shaft 1 E6096221 543555 5482635 Subcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.096 Lee Lake South Pit E6096222 544962 5481270 Outcrop Quartz Vein 11.10 Long Lake Shore E6096223 543033 5481642 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic <0.002 Long Lake Shore E6096224 543032 5481641 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.008 Long Lake Shore E6096225 545063 5480917 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.004 Long Lake Shore E6096226 545095 5480965 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.003 Long Lake Shore E6096227 544899 5481114 Outcrop Quartz Vein 0.005 Long Lake Shore E6096228 544350 5481217 Outcrop Quartz Vein 0.002 Long Lake Shore E6096229 544352 5481220 Outcrop Quartz Vein 0.004 Long Lake Shore E6096230 544353 5481219 Outcrop Mafic Volcanic 0.005

Table 1: Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Sample Results

Assay Analysis and Qualified Persons

Grab samples from the sampling program at Santa Maria were located via a handheld GPS. Each individual sample was tagged and bagged on site by a local consultant geologist. All samples were delivered directly to the laboratory by Clark Exploration staff. Analysis of the grab samples was conducted by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. AGAT Laboratories is independent from Ashley Gold Corp. The samples were transported to Thunder Bay and dropped off at the lab where they were prepared, crushed, pulverized, and dried. All surface samples were analyzed using a 50g Fire Assay - Trace Au (AAS-Finish) method for gold and a 4-Acid Digest - Metals Package (ICP-OES Finish) for multi-elements. Where samples returned values greater than 5.0 g/t Au, a 50g Fire Assay - Au Ore Grade (Gravimetric Finish) was applied.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Exploration Manager of Ashley Gold Corp.

ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.

Ashley Gold is focused on creating substantive, long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class gold deposits. Ashley currently holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Ashley Mine Project, subject to a 2% royalty. In addition, Ashley has acquired, 100% of the Tabor Lake Lease subject to a 1.5% royalty, 100% of the Santa Maria Project subject to a 1.75% royalty, 100% interest in the Howie Lake Project subject to a 0.5 % royalty and 100% interest in the Alto-Gardnar Project subject to a 0.5 % royalty.

Ashley Gold Corp. is an early-stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, and if warranted, development of mineral projects. The Corporation's objective is to conduct efficient and economical exploration on its growing portfolio of high-quality gold projects, currently focused in northeastern and northwestern Ontario within the western Abitibi and the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Lakes Greenstone Belts.

The responsibility of this release lies with Mr. George Stephenson, CEO and President +1 (403) 816-2262 • gstephenson@ashleygoldcorp.com, who, with Mr. Darcy Christian, Vice President, Operations • +1 (587) 777-9072 • dchristian@ashleygoldcorp.com , may be contacted for further information. www.ashleygoldcorp.com

