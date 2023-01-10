Ashley Gold Samples up to 14.30 g/t Au in Initial Surface Prospecting of Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Project
Anomalous Gold Highlights:
E6096206 9.45 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein
E6096208 14.30 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein
E6096217 5.90 g/t Au from Shaft-1 Quartz Vein
E6096222 11.10 g/t Au from Lee Lake South Quartz Vein
"The announcement today has confirmed the gold bearing potential of the southern portion of the Tabor Project over 4km south of the Tabor Lake Mine" said Darcy Christian, Ashley's Vice President, Operations. "Several geophysical anomalies exist between these occurrences, and we are excited to evaluate the larger trend going forward".
Shaft-1 Geology
Shaft-1 is more of a blast pit than a traditional shaft, roughly 5 x 5 m wide and 4 m deep. The pit targets a 0.5-1.0 m wide quartz-ankerite-sericite-galena-chalcopyrite vein, with malachite observed on weathered surfaces. Up to 5% galena is observed in samples with 1-3% pyrite along vein margins. The orientation of the main vein is 310°/83° with extremely sheared upper and lower vein contacts. Shear material extends from 0.3 m on the south side to roughly 3 m on the north side. Gold values in the Quartz Vein ranged from trace up to 5.90 g/t Au with lower grades occurring in mafic host rocks (Table 1) and an average grade of 1.3 g/t Au over 8 samples assayed.
Lee Lake South Geology
The Lee Lake South occurrence consists of a 3 x 3 m blast pit on the side of an east-west ridge. This occurrence can be found roughly 50 m west of Camp 33 road and 150 m north of Long Lake within claim 590025. The pit appears to target a moderately altered and deformed volcanic unit with intensifying ankerite alteration when nearing quartz veins. Veining observed in the pit wall measured 300°/80° with a gold-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-chalcopyrite-chlorite assemblage. Chlorite/tourmaline laminations are present within veins. Chalcopyrite blebs (up to 1%) and fine-grained pyrite stringers are present (up to 3%) near the vein margins. Gold values in the Quartz Vein ranged from trace up to 14.30 g/t Au with trace values occurring in intermediate host rocks (Table 1) and an average grade of 5.13 g/t Au over 7 samples assayed. Visible gold was observed with pyrite within vein material in sample E6096222.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1: Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Sample Locations
|
Table 1: Santa Maria, Prospecting Gold Assays
|
Zone
|
Sample ID
|
UTM NAD83 Z15
|
Sample Type
|
Rock Type
|
Gold
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
(g/t)
|
Claim 590025
|
E6096201
|
544908
|
5481257
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
<0.002
|
Claim 590025
|
E6096202
|
544905
|
5481260
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
<0.002
|
Claim 590025
|
E6096203
|
544919
|
5481254
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
<0.002
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096204
|
544960
|
5481247
|
Blast Rock
|
Quartz Feldspar Porphyry
|
0.078
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096205
|
544956
|
5481244
|
Blast Rock
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.064
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096206
|
544960
|
5481266
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
9.45
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096207
|
544960
|
5481261
|
Outcrop
|
Intermediate Volcanic
|
0.004
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096208
|
544969
|
5481262
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
14.30
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096209
|
544957
|
5481250
|
Blast Rock
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.901
|
Claim 589322
|
E6096210
|
544791
|
5481117
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.017
|
Claim 588601
|
E6096211
|
543363
|
5482759
|
Outcrop
|
Intermediate - Mafic Volcanic
|
<0.002
|
Claim 588601
|
E6096212
|
543353
|
5482764
|
Outcrop
|
Intermediate - Mafic Volcanic
|
0.010
|
Claim 588601
|
E6096213
|
543387
|
5482840
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
<0.002
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096214
|
543558
|
5482633
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
1.36
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096215
|
543560
|
5482631
|
Float
|
Intermediate-Mafic Volcanic
|
0.515
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096216
|
543555
|
5482629
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
1.76
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096217
|
543557
|
5482638
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
5.90
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096218
|
543559
|
5482634
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.752
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096219
|
543555
|
5482636
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.005
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096220
|
543555
|
5482631
|
Subcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.012
|
Shaft 1
|
E6096221
|
543555
|
5482635
|
Subcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.096
|
Lee Lake South Pit
|
E6096222
|
544962
|
5481270
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
11.10
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096223
|
543033
|
5481642
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
<0.002
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096224
|
543032
|
5481641
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.008
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096225
|
545063
|
5480917
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.004
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096226
|
545095
|
5480965
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.003
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096227
|
544899
|
5481114
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.005
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096228
|
544350
|
5481217
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.002
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096229
|
544352
|
5481220
|
Outcrop
|
Quartz Vein
|
0.004
|
Long Lake Shore
|
E6096230
|
544353
|
5481219
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic Volcanic
|
0.005
Table 1: Tabor Lake-Santa Maria Sample Results
Assay Analysis and Qualified Persons
Grab samples from the sampling program at Santa Maria were located via a handheld GPS. Each individual sample was tagged and bagged on site by a local consultant geologist. All samples were delivered directly to the laboratory by Clark Exploration staff. Analysis of the grab samples was conducted by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. AGAT Laboratories is independent from Ashley Gold Corp. The samples were transported to Thunder Bay and dropped off at the lab where they were prepared, crushed, pulverized, and dried. All surface samples were analyzed using a 50g Fire Assay - Trace Au (AAS-Finish) method for gold and a 4-Acid Digest - Metals Package (ICP-OES Finish) for multi-elements. Where samples returned values greater than 5.0 g/t Au, a 50g Fire Assay - Au Ore Grade (Gravimetric Finish) was applied.
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Exploration Manager of Ashley Gold Corp.
ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.
Ashley Gold is focused on creating substantive, long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class gold deposits. Ashley currently holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Ashley Mine Project, subject to a 2% royalty. In addition, Ashley has acquired, 100% of the Tabor Lake Lease subject to a 1.5% royalty, 100% of the Santa Maria Project subject to a 1.75% royalty, 100% interest in the Howie Lake Project subject to a 0.5 % royalty and 100% interest in the Alto-Gardnar Project subject to a 0.5 % royalty.
Ashley Gold Corp. is an early-stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, and if warranted, development of mineral projects. The Corporation's objective is to conduct efficient and economical exploration on its growing portfolio of high-quality gold projects, currently focused in northeastern and northwestern Ontario within the western Abitibi and the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Lakes Greenstone Belts.
The responsibility of this release lies with Mr. George Stephenson, CEO and President +1 (403) 816-2262 • gstephenson@ashleygoldcorp.com, who, with Mr. Darcy Christian, Vice President, Operations • +1 (587) 777-9072 • dchristian@ashleygoldcorp.com , may be contacted for further information. www.ashleygoldcorp.com
