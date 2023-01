Metal Energy releases more strong drill results from Manibridge project in Manitoba

(NewsDirect)

Metals Energy Corp CEO James Sykes said the company has reported assay results from five more holes at the Manibridge project in Manitoba. Sykes said these positive drill results continue to show that mineralization continues to increase as the company drills towards the old mine workings. The company is still waiting for results from 12 holes closer to the old mine workings.

