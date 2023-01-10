Myriad Uranium Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, January 10, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement financing under which it will raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through an offering of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional common share for 24 months at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. There may be insider participation in the financing, and the Company may pay finder's fees and may issue finder's warrants in connection with the financing. Securities issued under the financing will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company will use the proceeds of the financing for general working capital.

The Company also announces that it is extending the expiration date of an aggregate of 6,440,000 warrants (each, a "Warrant") originally issued by the Company on March 10, 2021 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share and currently have an expiry date of March 10, 2023. The Company is extending the expiry date of the Warrants by 18 months to September 10, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same. No action is required by the Warrant holders to give effect to the extension.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Myriad

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website, at www.myriaduranium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Lamb, CEO

+1.604.418.2877

tdlamb@gmail.com

###

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150918