Strathmore Announces Private Placement Financing

Kelowna, January 10, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise proceeds of $500,000 or 1,250,000 units, up to a maximum of $2,000,000 or 5,000,000 units, (each "Unit"), at $0.40 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue of the units. The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

