Viva Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, January 10, 2023 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (OTC:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 2,750,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of C$0.155 per share and expire three years after the grant date. The vesting schedule is as follows: 50% of the options vest immediately and the remaining options vest 25% of the total grant, at the one-year and two-year anniversary dates until fully vested. The Board of Directors of Viva Gold are typically compensated via stock options.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold Corp.'s (TSX-V: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF; Frankfurt :7PB) principal asset is its 100% ownership in the Tonopah Gold Project (Tonopah), a large land position on the world class Walker Lane Mineral Trend in western Nevada, located about 30 minutes' drive southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain gold mine. The project is well advanced with a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) describing a potential open pit, heap leach gold recovery operation and a pit confined measured and indicated gold mineral resources containing 394,000 ounces at 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. The principal mineral trends on the property remain open for extension and the company has a track record of steadily increasing gold resource over the last four years. Viva is building market awareness as it advances Tonopah towards feasibility study and permitting and has made a significant commitment to ESG and de-risking the project through open community disclosure and near completion of a number of baseline environmental and technical studies.

Viva has a solid capital structure with 91.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board who can claim both gold exploration and production experience. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

