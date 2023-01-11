Q2 Metals Announces Corporate Communications Director and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, January 10, 2023 - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: MB3) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason McBride as the head of corporate communications for Q2.

Mr. McBride has over 10 years of experience in communications for publicly traded and private sector companies, including a major league sports team. Driven by results and relationships, Mr. McBride has managed multi-million-dollar account portfolios, assisted in capital raises resulting in oversubscribed non-brokered financings, and engaged with stakeholders through a diversity of roles. His dynamic skill set has been demonstrated through successful delivery of corporate communications events with international reach, marketing and PR strategy, corporate social responsibility, as well as community impact initiatives.

"We are excited that Jason is joining our expanding team as we move through our rebranding process. His energy and initiatives will be extremely valuable moving forward," commented President & CEO, Alicia Milne.

Stock Options Grants

Pursuant to its equity incentive plan and subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has granted 2,300,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 2,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.42 per share until January 10th, 2028.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 86km2 Mia Lithium Project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, as well as two highly-prospective gold projects located in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia: the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project which collectively cover 110 square kilometers in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne

President & CEO

alicia@q2metals.com

Kevin Bottomley

Director

kevin@q2metals.com

Jason McBride

Corporate Communications

jason@q2metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@q2metals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

