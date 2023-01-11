Menü Artikel
Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc.'s: CEO Keith Henderson Discusses Major JV Partner Copper and Gold Projects in Argentina and Peru with Plans for 2023

04:42 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF).

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America, primarily Argentina and Peru. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration.

Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp., and Libero Copper.

In this segment, we review the company's typically non-dilutive business model as well as exploration plans for 2023.

About Latin Metals Inc.:

