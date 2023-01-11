First Lithium Minerals to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys

Toronto, January 11, 2023 - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (FSE: X28) ("First Lithium Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Magneto-Telluric ("MT") geophysical surveys on its 100% owned OCA lithium project ("OCA Project") in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

SouthernRock Geophysics S.A. has been contracted to conduct the geophysics with Magneto-Telluric surveying to define the base of the highly conductive intervals identified by Transient Electromagnetic ("TEM") geophysical surveying undertaken by the Company in Q4/22 (see the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022). MT is an electro-magnetic technique that uses naturally occurring passive telluric sources to define the sub-surface resistivity structure as a proxy for mapping geological contacts and structures to depths of up to several kilometres.

The principal objective of the MT geophysical survey is to further define the distribution of highly conductive horizontal zones of less than 1.0 Ohm-meter at depths below 400m, beyond the scope of the TEM surveying, on two identified sectors at northeastern prospect areas at the salar de Ascotan (approx. 1,775 ha) and salar de Carcote (approx. 1,275 ha) including the southern prospect area of the salar de Ollague (approx. 300 ha). The proposal contemplates a total of 60 Tensor MT sites spaced 600m along 3 lines at Ascotan and a further 5 lines at the Ollague-Carcote area (Fig. 1 and Fig. 2).





Figure 1. OCA lithium project. Salar de Carcote and Salar de Ollague exploration concessions prospect areas. Proposed Magneto-Telluric (MT) surveys.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/150937_8375c4c8f4801a4a_002full.jpg





Figure 2. OCA lithium project. Salar de Ascotan northeastern exploration concessions prospect area. Proposed Magneto-Telluric (MT) surveys.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/150937_8375c4c8f4801a4a_003full.jpg

Rob Saltsman, CEO and Director of First Lithium Minerals commented: "We have already identified two priority target areas with highly conductive zones which are indicative of saline aquifers and potential mineralised brines at depth. With the follow up MT geophysical surveying we expect to further delineate promising geophysical characteristics and interpret potential bedrock depth, which will advance our geological and hydrological understanding and aid us in defining drill targets."

The MT surveying is expected to be completed by the end of February. The Company will provide updates as material results become available.

About First Lithium Minerals

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is currently focusing on exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100% owned OCA lithium project comprised of approximately 9,000 ha of mineral exploration concessions located in the salars of Ollague, Carcote, and Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. The Company successfully identified two priority exploration targets at the salars for potential brine mineralization and is currently conducting extensive geophysical and geochemical surveying with the objective of drill target definition.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. The QP is a member in good standing of the Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

