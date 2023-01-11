Lincoln Gold Announces Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, January 11, 2023 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that it is proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 38,663,248 common shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 3,866,324 common shares, subject to rounding.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated common shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated common shares.

The Company believes that the Consolidation may have the effect of, among other things: increasing the interest of the financial community in the Company and potentially broadening its pool of investors; improving trading liquidity; and reducing trading commissions and other transaction costs for shareholders.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company is working on the final stages of permitting for production at Pine Grove. The Company is also preparing a work program for the Shawinigan zinc-nickel-cobalt project in Quebec planned to be carried out within the next two months.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development and production.

Lincoln holds its interests in the US projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Tel: (604) 688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the effective date of the Consolidation, the number of common shares outstanding following the Consolidation, the treatment of fractional shares in the Consolidation, measures to be taken by shareholders with regard to post-consolidated common shares, the effects of the Consolidation and other statements relating to the Consolidation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those relating to the Company's ability to complete the Consolidation, the Company not being able to obtain Exchange approval of the Consolidation, the number of post-Consolidation common shares being different from the number set out herein and the treatment of fractional shares in the Consolidation being different from what is set out herein and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, the Company not being able to obtain Exchange approval of the Consolidation. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements unless as expressly required by applicable law.

