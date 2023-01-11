Molten Metals Corp. Announces Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, January 11, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT) announces that its board of directors has called an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") to be held on March 13, 2023. In connection with the AGM, the Company has filed a notice of record and meeting dates on (www.sedar.com).

In late December 2022, the Company received a shareholder meeting requisition dated December 26, 2022 (the "Requisition") from a registered shareholder holding over 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The Requisition requested that the directors of the Company call a meeting of shareholders to remove any directors appointed since the last annual general meeting of the Company and to appoint four directors for the ensuing year, including the requisitioning shareholder. The business at the AGM will include, among other things, setting the number of directors of the Company and electing directors for the ensuing year. Shareholders will receive formal notice of the meeting and an information circular in sufficient time to consider all matters. In the meantime, there is currently no need for shareholders to take any action.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

