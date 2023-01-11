Visit Klondike Silver at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Booth #208

January 11 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia-- Klondike Silver Corp. (TSXV:KS) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place Sunday January 29, 2023 + Monday January 30, 2023. Registration 7:00 am on both days and the Speaker Halls Open 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both days.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discus commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration development and mining industries.

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

Klondike's 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

