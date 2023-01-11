Menü Artikel
Visit Klondike Silver at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Booth #208

17:47 Uhr  |  The Newswire

January 11 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia-- Klondike Silver Corp. (TSXV:KS) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place Sunday January 29, 2023 + Monday January 30, 2023. Registration 7:00 am on both days and the Speaker Halls Open 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both days.

Klondike Silver. at

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Booth 208

Sunday January 29, 2023 + Monday January 30, 2023

Tickets for VRIC:

VRIC Tickets are complimentary this year & can be secured here

Meet Tom Kennedy (CEO)

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discus commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration development and mining industries.

About Klondike Silver

  • Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

  • Klondike's 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

  • Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

  • There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CONTACT INFORMATION

Klondike Silver Corp.

Corporate Inquiries:

"Thomas Kennedy"

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


