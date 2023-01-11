Westwater Resources to Participate in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, January 19

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or "the "Company"), today announced that it will participate in a Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST.

Water Tower Research will host a conversation with Steve Cates, Westwater Resources Chief Financial Officer. He will discuss the changing dynamic in the graphite market, the growing focus of battery manufacturers on securing a domestic supply of critical metals, as well as other Company updates.

Investors and other persons interested in joining the Fireside Chat must register using the link below. Please note that the replay may be accessed at any time after the Chat ends utilizing the same registration link.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NSVZrOkIRva_ra4yWXvVQg

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade, natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant, which is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Fireside Chat on January 19, 2023 may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are identified by words such as "changing dynamic," "growing focus," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the graphite market, the supply of critical minerals, and the supply of specific products. Westwater cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Westwater; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Additional risks facing Westwater's future prospects are discussed in the Westwater Resources Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent securities filings.

