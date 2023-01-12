Canadian Metals Closes Final Tranche of $2.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CSE: CME

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to $2,500,000.00 (the "Private Placement"). The Second Tranche consisted in the issuance of 5,528,556 NFT Units (as defined below).

Private Placement

The Private Placement comprises (i) flow-through units in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.0316 (each, a "FT Unit"), and (ii) units of the Corporation also at a price of $0.0316 (each, a "NFT Unit"). Under the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 51,305,665 FT Units and 27,808,252 NFT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000.00.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation issued on a flow-through basis and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit is comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common non-flow through common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.048 for a period of 24 months from its issuance.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Corporation paid cash finder's fees of $7,896.00 to eligible finders. No insiders of the Corporation participated in the Second Tranche.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day from the closing of each tranche of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general exploration and working capital, and the proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Units will be used for eligible flow-through expenditures. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

