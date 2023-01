Usha Resources gains key approval for Formation Metals spinout

(NewsDirect)

Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney shared news that the company has obtained the final approval for the previously announced proposed spin-out of its wholly owned-subsidiary Formation Metals Inc. Varshney told Proactive the company would now look to complete closing conditions, including seeking final approval of the arrangement by the TSX Venture Exchange. He also updated on drilling at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine property.

