TRX Gold releases positive assay results showing an extension of Buckreef Main Zone

TRX Gold CEO Stephen Mullowney joined Proactive and said the company has released more drill results from its 24-hole program in the southwest area of the Buckreef Main zone. Mullowney said the results showed another extension of known mineralization around 200 metres to the southwest and deeper under the historical South Pit. The company's fiscal 2023 program comprises 9,000 metres of diamond drilling, 13,000 metres of grade control drilling and 10,000 metres of RC drilling.

