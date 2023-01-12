Adventus Mining Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to $6 Million

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus Mining") (TSX-V: ADZN, OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, it has amended the terms of its previously announced bought deal financing (the "Offering") such that the syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") jointly led by Raymond James Ltd. and National Bank Financial Inc. has agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 11,538,461 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.52 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6 million, representing an increase from the previously announced Offering of 9,615,384 Common Shares at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.



The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to the Offering Price. In the event that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $6.9 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities at the Santiago Project, including drilling, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 18, 2023 and is subject to market and other customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the entering into of an underwriting agreement between the Company and the Underwriters.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of the management of Adventus Mining as of the date the statement is published, and Adventus Mining assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus Mining does not undertake or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For further information from Adventus Mining, please contact Christian Kargl-Simard, President and Chief Executive Officer, at +1-416-230-3440 or christian@adventusmining.com. Please also visit the Adventus Mining website at www.adventusmining.com.