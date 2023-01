Ximen Mining announces company plans to proceed with underground mine exploration at Brett property

(NewsDirect)

Ximen Mining Corp. CEO Christopher Anderson told Proactive the company has decided to start underground mine exploration and development at the Brett property near Vernon, British Columbia. Anderson said the work will include excavation of diamond drill stations in the existing drift, a 50 meter cross-cut from the exiting drift with a drill station, 200 meter drift parallel to the Main Zone, with stub drifts into the zone. The new mine development will provide access for underground drilling and explore the Main Zone to the northwest.

