Electra Battery Materials' inaugural sustainability report pledges to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Electra Battery Materials' vice-president of sustainability Renata Cardoso joined Proactive to share news the company has released its inaugural sustainability report showing the company's progress on environmental, social, and governance issues. The report shows the company plans to build on work in 2022 making a commitment to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. The company plans to leverage its low-carbon hydrometallurgical production facilities and make the company an ESG leader within the electric vehicle battery supply chain.

