Klondike Gold sets exploration goals for 2023 at Klondike property

Klondike Gold CEO Peter Tallman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced its exploration plans for 2023 at its Klondike property in Yukon. Tallman said the company has two main goals, including doubling the recent mineral resource estimate to more than 1 million ounces of gold and to identify and outline new discoveries that can be converted to additional resources.

