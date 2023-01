Steppe Gold production remains steady as company releases fourth quarter operation update

(NewsDirect)

Steppe Gold's executive vice-president Aneel Waraich joined Proactive to share news about the company's operational update for the fourth quarter. Waraich said that gold production was 5,600 ounces in the fourth quarter for a total of 33,500 ounces in 2022. The company mined 958,288 tonnes, while 922,051 tonnes were crushed and stacked in the year. He also said the company expects to start construction on its Phase 2 expansion in the second quarter of 2023.

