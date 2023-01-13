Wedgemount Provides Update on Texas Oil and Gas Acquisition

Vancouver, January 12, 2023 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces that it has completed the first of three payments in connection with the definitive agreement (the "Transaction") to acquire certain West Texas, Permian Basin, oil and gas production assets (the "Project") (announced December 19, 2022).

The Company completed a payment to the arm's length vendors of US$250,000 with additional payments of US$500,000 (on or before February 28, 2023) and US$750,000 (on or before March 31, 2023) scheduled to meet closing conditions of the Transaction.

On closing of the Transaction, the vendors will relinquish operators status and transfer title to the leases and ownership of related surface facilities and equipment to the Company's wholly owned Texas subsidiary, Wedgemount Texas Corp. ("WTC"). Concurrent with closing, WTC will have earned a 100% working interest in the leases comprising the Project subject to underlying royalties averaging 19%.

Conditional to closing, WTC will be credited by the vendors with an amount equal to the net oil and gas revenue from the Project for the period commencing January 1, 2023 and up to the date of closing of the Transaction (the "Interim Period") which amount will be reconciled by vendor via a settlement statement rendered within 60-days of closing of the Transaction. During the Interim Period, the vendor will conduct operations at the direction of WTC. WTC is responsible for oil and gas production taxes as well as property taxes during the Interim Period.

Separately, the Company determined that it would not proceed with its option on the red claims located in north central British Columbia (the "Cookie Property"). The Company completed exploration work on the claims comprising the Cookie Property in 2021 after which it determined not to proceed further. The Company continues to hold mineral claims comprising greater than 10,000 hectares in the vicinity of the Cookie Property.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of natural resource projects in North America.

