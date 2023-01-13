Triple Flag Provides Update on Combination with Maverix

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acquisition of Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

As reported by Maverix earlier today, the resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 98.378% of the votes cast by Maverix shareholders present (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at a special meeting of Maverix shareholders conducted today (the "Meeting") and by 98.336% of the votes cast by Maverix shareholders present (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes cast by certain persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Votes at the Meeting were taken by poll online, and proxies were received by Maverix prior to the Meeting.

Triple Flag also reports that the Canadian Competition Bureau has issued a "no action" letter clearing the Arrangement under Canadian competition law. As well, the waiting period in respect of the filing under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired.

The completion of the Arrangement is subject to final approval of the Arrangement by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary conditions to completion of the Arrangement. Triple Flag and Maverix are working towards an expeditious closing of the Arrangement slated to occur prior to the end of January. Following the closing, Maverix shareholders will receive their elected form of consideration, subject to applicable proration.

Details regarding the terms and conditions of the Arrangement are set out in Maverix's management information circular, which is available under Maverix's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 81 assets, including 9 streams and 72 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 66 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

