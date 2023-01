Nickel North announces positive assays from rock sampling at Hawk Ridge project

(NewsDirect)

Nickel North CEO Dr Tony Guo shared news that the company has released assay results from the 2022 rock sampling program at four targets at the Hawk Ridge project in northern Quebec. Dr Guo said 57 rock samples were included and showed values up to 3.12% nickel and 4.63% copper. The company said it is now gearing up for more exploration in these four targets - the Falco 7, Hope Advance, Gamma, and Pio Zone.

