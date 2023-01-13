Atlas Global Brands Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE, Under Ticker Symbol ATL

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CHATHAM, ONTARIO, EDMONTON, ALBERTA and TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, Jan. 13, 2023 -- Atlas Global Brands Inc. ("Atlas Global" or the "Company") (CSE:ATL), a cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, announces that today its common shares ("Common Shares") have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), under the ticker symbol "ATL".



"Transitioning to the public markets is an important milestone for Atlas, as it provides a platform for growth, and to ultimately execute on our strategy to become a global cannabis leader," said Sheldon Croome, Interim CEO for Atlas Global. "We are excited to ramp-up operations and continue to increase distribution in the eight international markets we serve today. We believe synergy, business efficiency and international reach will capture market share and accelerate growth in our industry. We believe the expertise and capabilities we have assembled across the cannabis value chain positions Atlas for long term success."

About Atlas Global Brands

Atlas Global is a licensed cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain: cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy. Atlas currently serves eight countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In addition to a differentiated product mix, geographic dispersion of brands demonstrates a well-established, diversified business model. Atlas currently operates two fully accredited and licensed cannabis facilities, including one EU-GMP facility.

Contact Information:

Sheldon Croome

Interim CEO

780-784-5920

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the anticipated benefits of listing on the CSE and were derived, in part, from making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, current information available to the management of the Company, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning the Company reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.