Zeb Nickel Corp Appoints Mr. Alex Spiro and Mr. Anthony James Nieuwenhuys to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 13, 2023 - ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV: ZBNI) (OTCQB: ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Spiro and Mr. Anthony James Nieuwenhuys have been appointed to the ZEB Nickel Corp. Board of Directors.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys joins the Zeb Board of Directors as Non-executive Chairman, and Mr. Spiro joins the board as a Director.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys has previously held several senior positions, and is currently Chief Executive Officer at Eurasia Mining Plc, a PGM and battery metals company, listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), focussed on Russian PGE and battery metals assets. Mr. Nieuwenhuys was the Chief Operating Officer at Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner; and formerly the Chief Executive Officer at South African Lesego Platinum Mining Limited. James has an engineering background and has also held senior executive positions at a number of EPC organisations, including SNC Lavalin and Bateman Diamonds.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys has significant experience in greenfield and brownfield exploration projects and transitioning these projects into world-class mines, and in his role as Non-executive Chairman, Mr. Nieuwenhuys will be instrumental in advancing the Zeb Project.

Mr. Spiro is a well-known litigator and successful investor. Mr. Spiro has been a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP since October 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Spiro had been an attorney at Brafman and Associates in New York City since July 2013. Mr. Spiro is a former prosecutor and the former coordinator of an autism children's program at McLean Hospital, Harvard's psychiatric hospital. Mr. Spiro is a graduate of Harvard Law School where he continues to teach. He has lectured and written on a variety of subjects related to psychology and the law. Mr. Spiro serves as a board member and strategic advisor to a number of public and private companies. Mr. Spiro serves as the Chairman of Glassbridge Enterprises. We believe Mr. Spiro is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his significant analytical and overall business leadership skills.

Mr. Greg Mckenzie and Mr. Anton Drescher have resigned from the Zeb Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Drescher and Mr. Mackenzie for their valued contribution towards the Company, and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Wayne Isaacs, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Zeb Nickel, commented: "We believe that the appointment of both Mr. Nieuwenhuys and Mr. Spiro to the Board will assist in the Company in rapidly advancing the Zeb Project towards production. Mr. Nieuwenhuys' experience in mine development, combined with Mr. Spiro's leadership and management skills, adds an enormous amount of value to the Company."

About the Company and Project

ZEB Nickel Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The Zeb Project Contains a historical NI 43-101 compliant resource over 3.9 million tons of contained sulfide nickel, ranking it number 8 in the global top ten nickel sulfide resources (Mudd, G. M., & Jowitt, S. M. (2014). A detailed assessment of global nickel resource and trends and endowments. Economic Geology, 109(7), 1813-1841).

For further information, please visit http://www.zebnickel.com/ or contact:

ZEB Nickel Corp.

Wayne Isaacs

(Chief Executive Officer)

email: info@zebnickel.com

phone: +1 416 628 3100

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Zeb Project, the potential thereof, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to classify the historical resource as a current mineral resource, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151261