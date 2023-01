Critical Resources sets diamond drills in motion at Mavis Lake

(NewsDirect)

Critical Resources Ltd. (ASX:CRR) managing director Alex Cheeseman speaks with Proactive's Elisha Newell after the company kicked off its 2023 diamond drilling program at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada. The drill campaign will cover at least 20,000 metres and is set to run throughout the year, following hot on the heels of a similarly sized project in 2022. Cheeseman says the company's investment in large-scale drilling reflects its commitment to the Mavis Lake project.

